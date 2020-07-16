Kourtney Kardashian unveils results of lockdown haircut – and she looks great! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went for a subtle haircut

Kourtney Kardashian has gone for the chop – albeit a subtle one! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star met up with her family's trusted hairstylist and friend, Jen Atkin, on Wednesday, who helped to give the star's hair a fresh cut to tidy up the ends. Like everyone else, Kourtney has been isolating over the past few months, and unable to get her hair cut. Jen looks to have chopped a few inches from the mother-of-three's tresses, and styled it in a sleek, straight do. After sharing the photo on Instagram, fans were quick to compliment the look, with one writing: "She has the best hair," while another wrote: "Kourtney looks gorgeous."

While her sisters have experimented with many different hairstyles during their reign on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney has kept the same look. However, the star previously shared a throwback photo of herself as a teenager, where she had a blunt fringe. The star posted the picture on Instagram in September, and wrote in the caption: "This is not a wig."

Kourtney Kardashian got her hair cut by Jen Atkin

The star also occasionally wears hair extensions during red carpet appearances. Last year, she attended an event with her hair styled in a sleek high ponytail, but ended up suffering a painful injury as a result of it being too tight.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian spotted that she had a bump on her head after taking the ponytail out, to which the Poosh founder replied: "I swear it's from my ponytail, it was so tight I have a bump on my head." Most recently, Kourtney revealed what she would look like with a bob after wearing a chic wig on the cover of Vogue Arabia.

Kourtney and sister Khloe Kardashian at a recent family party

During the lockdown, Kourtney has been isolating at her home in Calabasas with her three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five. The doting mum recently celebrated her daughter's eighth birthday, and paid a heartfelt tribute to her on social media.

Kourtney shared pictures of Penelope at a restaurant, and wrote alongside them: "This little lady...there really are no words to express. I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her."

