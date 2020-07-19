Ruth Langsford gets fans talking after styling her hair in a completely new way The Loose Women star has been experimenting with her hair over the past few weeks

Ruth Langsford usually wears her hair styled in a bouncy blowdry, but over the weekend, the Loose Women star shared a video of herself sporting a new look. In the footage posted on Instagram, Eamonn Holmes' wife had straightened her shoulder-length hair, and created added volume with some flicky layers. The style made Ruth's hair appear longer, and she received many compliments from her followers. One wrote: "Love your hair longer Ruth, looking good," while another wrote: "Loving the flicky hair!" A third added: "Your hair looks really nice like that Ruth! You should keep it that way." "Your hair makes you look so youthful," a fourth responded.

The This Morning star has been getting her hair cut and coloured at the same salon for many years - Leo Bancroft in Weybridge, Surrey - and was delighted when the government gave the green light for salons to reopen again at the beginning of the month.

Ruth went to get her hair cut and coloured, arriving for an early 7am appointment. The mum-of-one updated fans on her haircut on social media, telling fans: "Morning, yes I am finally here, I am at Leo Bancroft's Salon in Weybridge.

Ruth Langsford's fans loved her latest hair look

"Look I am the only one here at the moment, this is one of the rooms upstairs. "All socially distanced, I've got my mask… getting these roots done finally, look how dark those are. Can't wait! I've got my own coffee, we're all set, I've got my mask… see you later!"

During lockdown, Ruth has been keeping fans informed on her beauty regime. Earlier in the month, the 60-year-old bravely revealed she was about to tackle her fringe with a pair of scissors. "Just about to start my own hair and makeup today," she said. "I think I have to trim my fringe today. It's just too long."

Eamonn Holmes even had a go at styling Ruth's hair during lockdown!

Meanwhile, the mother-of-one previously revealed that she sees her beauty upkeep as a treat rather than a chore. Ruth also revealed that she likes to incorporate her dedicated regime into her weekend leisure time, telling HELLO! in 2018: "I apply a coconut oil hair mask, a face mask and smother myself in a rich body moisturiser and let all that sink in, whilst I relax with the Sunday papers and my family."

"I always moisturise my elbows and hands each night before bed," she added. "It's something my mum always did. I always remember her putting her hand cream on her elbows."

