Katya Jones looks incredible with peroxide blonde hair The Strictly star looked so fierce

Katya Jones could make any hair colour look incredible, but we were still surprised by just how fabulous she looks with peroxide blonde hair.

MORE: Strictly's Neil Jones reveals why he and Katya are not divorced yet

The Strictly star mixed up her look on Tuesday, when she dressed up as two powerful female leads, Lorraine Broughton from Atomic Blonde and Harry Potter's Hermione Granger.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katya Jones on a year of not buying new clothes

Donning a bright blonde wig to mimic Charlize Theron's iconic character, fans couldn't believe how much Katya suited the eye-popping shade.

MORE: Exclusive: Inside Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones' wardrobe

Katya rocking a blonde wig

MORE: Katya Jones reveals terrifying moment she had to call an ambulance for Amy Dowden

Posting two side-by-side photos of herself in a blonde and brunette wig, the professional dancer wrote: "Playing dress up. Atomic Blonde or young Hermione Granger?"

Judging by the excited comments, it was blonde for the win.

"Wow you suit the blonde," one fan gushed. "Oohhh you suit blonde," added another, with a third commenting: "You really suit the blonde wig!"

The 31-year-old is known for her fearless looks, and her experimental taste even spreads to her fabulous wardrobe.

In June, Katya gave HELLO! a peek inside her wardrobe, revealing that during the lockdown period, she didn't hold back when it came to getting dressed each morning!

The star revealed: "I've done a hippie day, a 1920s day and I've even dressed up as the Statue of Liberty!"

As for who inspires her out-there style, Katya points to Madonna and Lady Gaga – which might not come as much of a surprise.

"I love Madonna and Lady Gaga - people who have really defined styles and aren't afraid to go a bit more out there. I've also always looked up to Balmain," the fashionista explained.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.