Stacey Solomon shared some hair hacks with her Instagram followers on Friday.

Taking to social media, the Loose Women star revealed that she had been asked by her fans how she achieves her beautiful curly hair, so filmed a step-by-step guide for them.

One thing's for sure, the end results were absolutely gorgeous!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon preps for back to school

The doting mum gave verbal and written instructions, and could be seen sitting at the glam station in her bedroom as she recorded the clip.

Before long, the 30 year old had transformed her hair into a sleek, loosely curled masterpiece!

Stacey could be heard explaining: "Just doing my hair, and so many of you ask me how I do my hair. I'm rubbish at hair. This is the only way that I can make it look nice and curly, cause my hairs so frizzy.

Stacey's hair looked incredible!

"I basically have to blow dry it with one of these [paddle] brushes as flat as I can. Then I will go over a section with the straighteners to get rid of any extra frizz.

"Then once the frizz is gone: clamp, turn it upside down and pull. And then just keep turning it as you pull.

"I really hope this makes sense. That's it basically."

Next, the mother-of-three wrote the following captions: "I'm cringing at myself here. I'm so rubbish at these kind of explaining videos. But yesterday so many of you messaged and asked how I curled my hair so I thought I'd show you what I do.

"So I wash it, blow dry it with a paddle brush, run the straighteners through to get rid of the frizz, then flip it over, bend and pull and I keep turning as I pull to the bottom."

As for her Friday night plans, Stacey revealed that she wasn't off anywhere special, she just felt like making herself look beautiful!

"Where am I off to you ask? Absolutely nowhere. But the boys are at school and Rex is asleep so I thought why not. I'm no professional, but it's the easiest/quickest way to do my thick hair," the presenter told fans.

