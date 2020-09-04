We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon loves to support small businesses, and we imagine a 'Thank you' card is on the way from one after her latest purchase caused a frenzy among her fans.

The Loose Women star looked gorgeous on Thursday in the comfiest-looking jumpsuit we've ever seen from Essex based boutique Revolution At Your Feet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon rocks gorgeous orange jumpsuit on family staycation

Stacey rocked the purple 'Gemma' jumpsuit, which is the bargain price of £17 and it comes in a range of colours, including black and blush pink, and features cuffed legs with button detail and a removable belt string.

Tagging the brand, Stacey wrote: "I'm at Loose and I'm dressed and ready to go. I thought I'd share where I got my jumpsuit from because I just love it!

"It's from a little business called @revolutionessex_xx and I think it's really good quality, comfy and I love the colour."

Stacey Solomon looked great in her bargain jumpsuit

Her fans agreed and loved the look of it so much, it sold out within hours of Stacey talking about it on her Instagram Story.

The boutique even restocked the jumpsuit several times on Friday, and it's still sold out. We reckon it will be back in stock soon though thanks to its popularity.

If you don't want to wait, we've tracked down some great dupes. ASOS has a gorgeous jumpsuit featuring the same relaxed fit and belted waist for £56 in the sale.

Native Youth Relaxed Belted Jumpsuit, £56, ASOS

It's selling fast though so it's one to add to your virtual basket sooner rather than later.

While Shein's 'Notched Collar Drawstring Waist Shirt Jumpsuit' is another bargain at just £17.99.

Notched Collar Drawstring Waist Shirt Jumpsuit, £17.99, Shein

Featuring a matching fabric belt to cinch you in at the waist, mid-length floaty sleeves and a relaxed fit, we predict this one will be a sell-out!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of.

