Celine Dion showcases stunning hair transformation – and fans have a lot to say The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has released a behind-the-scenes studio video

Celine Dion has unveiled a stunning new look in a behind-the-scenes video posted on Instagram – and she looks amazing!

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of herself singing The Chase in her studio, sporting long, curly hair.

Fans adored her hairstyle, and many took to the comments section to compliment the singer's appearance.

VIDEO: Celine Dion unveils her curly hair transformation

One wrote: "Curly hair check," while another wrote: "The curly hair. Let's Talk About Love world tour vibes!"

A third added: "Ohh please bring this hairstyle to the Courage World Tour Celine! You look great and cute with that style! Love the song too." A fourth remarked: "That hair omg!"

Celine has been keeping busy over the past few months, enjoying quality time with her three sons.

Celine Dion often experiments with different hairstyles

In May, the doting mum shared a rare glimpse inside her home in Las Vegas, where they isolated during the coronavirus pandemic, as she performed with artists from her hometown of Quebec, Canada, to help raise money for charity.

The award-winning singer sang Une Chance Qu’on S’a from her living room, and in the background of the footage, several black-and-white photos of the singer's children could be seen.

The singer often wears her hair in a chic updo

These included a lovely picture of the doting mum with her nine-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, and several snaps of Celine with her firstborn, 19-year-old René-Charles, which were lined up in white frames on a glass shelf.

While Celine had to cancel the rest of her world tour, Courage, as a result of the pandemic, the star has been getting ready for the second leg of her journey, which will kick off again in 2021.

Recently, the star announced that her tour would resume in March 2021, starting in Paris. The singer shared a statement on Instagram, writing: "Celine Dion Courage World Tour to resume in 2021!

"Rescheduled show dates announced for Europe, who's going to be there?"

