Celine Dion, 52, wows with incredibly toned figure in new workout photos The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has been staying in Las Vegas during the coronavirus pandemic

Is there anything Celine Dion can't do? The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to share some incredible photos of herself working out in the dance studio.

The mother-of-three was practicing her ballet moves in some candid black-and-white photos, and fans were seriously impressed with how toned the singer was.

MORE: Celine Dion shares glimpse inside immaculate kitchen at home in Las Vegas

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celine Dion shares glimpse inside home to share important message

Many of Celine's followers commented on her appearance, with one writing: "Magnificent photos and you're in great shape," while another wrote: "You look incredible." A third added: "Celine doing ballet – can she be anymore of a legend?"

Celine has been keeping busy over the past few months, enjoying quality time with her three sons.

Celine Dion wowed fans with her incredible figure

In May, the doting mum shared a rare glimpse inside her home in Las Vegas, where they isolated during the coronavirus pandemic, as she performed with artists from her hometown of Quebec, Canada, to help raise money for charity.

The award-winning singer sang Une Chance Qu’on S’a from her living room, and in the background of the footage, several black-and-white photos of the singer's children could be seen.

READ: Celine Dion shares important message following mum's death

The My Heart Will Go On singer has been isolating in Las Vegas with her children

These included a lovely picture of the doting mum with her nine-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, and several snaps of Celine with her firstborn, 19-year-old René-Charles, which were lined up in white frames on a glass shelf.

While Celine had to cancel the rest of her world tour, Courage, as a result of the pandemic, the star has been getting ready for the second leg of her journey, which will kick off again in 2021.

Recently, the star announced that her tour would resume in March 2021, starting in Paris. The singer shared a statement on Instagram, writing: "Celine Dion Courage World Tour to resume in 2021! "Rescheduled show dates announced for Europe, who's going to be there?"

Celine will be back on tour in 2021

READ: Celine Dion shares rare photos of son to mark special occasion

In the meantime, Celine has been getting fans excited for her 2021 tour, and recently shared footage on her YouTube channel from behind-the-scenes moments earlier in the year.

She shared a preview of the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Looking back on Celine’s incredible journey to the making of #Courage with a @youtube playlist of behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and studio sessions! Watch now through the link in bio. Team Celine."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.