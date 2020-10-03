Gwen Stefani is unrecognisable with a mullet in epic teen photo with Sting The star is famous for her platinum blonde hair

Gwen Stefani left fans doing a double-take on Friday when she shared the most epic teen photo of herself with a mullet.

The Voice star, 51, looked completely unrecognisable in the throwback snapshot on Instagram story where she's getting an autograph from none other than Sting.

Her iconic platinum locks were replaced with a short, highlighted mullet, and there was no sign of her edgy sense of style.

Instead, a teenage Gwen wore baggy, mid-length shorts, a boxy sweatshirt, and sling-back flats.

The No Doubt singer shared the photo in honour of Sting's birthday on 2 October.

The British rockstar has been an idol of Gwen's since she was a little girl and she previously revealed the first time she met him was in that very photo.

"Because my dad worked for Yamaha motorcycles, he got us backstage passes [to a photoshoot," she told Rolling Stone magazine about the encounter. "Yamaha was doing a special promotion for The Police, and they were shooting this poster.

"And even as a 13-year-old kid, I was aware of the band's reputation for fighting, and that Sting was a little bit scary.

Gwen was 13-years-old when she first met Sting

"All of a sudden Sting takes off on one of the motorcycles and my dad's like, 'Hurry up! You gotta go get his autograph.' I'm terrified, but I run after him. I was this little chubby 13-year-old girl from the suburbs of Orange County. I was in love with him."

Unfortunately, she didn’t catch him in the best of moods and she later revealed in an interview with Marie Claire: "He was really mean. But I still loved him."

Gwen and Sting peforming together in 2014

She elaborated on the meeting when Sting inducted her band into the Hall of Fame in 2003.

"He wasn’t even looking at me! He was totally grumpy," Gwen told the audience. "He didn’t want to sign my poster, but he didn’t blow me off too bad."

Gwen has since met and performed with Sting on numerous occasions and now says: "He’s such a great guy."

