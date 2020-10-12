Katy Perry looks unrecognisable with jet black hair in epic teen throwback photo The American Idol star welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom in August

Katy Perry is renowned for changing her appearance and has experimented with various hairstyles over the years, from a blonde pixie cut to purple hair.

MORE: Katy Perry's blue-eyed baby daughter Daisy is identical to famous dad

And as a teenager, the American Idol star rocked a jet black hairdo, complete with a sweeping side fringe, and the star shared an incredible throwback photo of herself sporting this look on Instagram over the weekend.

Fans were quick to comment on the singer's appearance, with one writing: "I thought that was Billie Eilish for a second," while another wrote: "Love your black hair." A third added: "Well that's a throwback. So cute."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Katy Perry's baby daughter's beautiful nursery

The photo – which was liked by stars including Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson – was accompanied by the caption: "Alexa, play ' When we were young,' prompting other fans to wonder if Katy was planning on doing a collaboration with Adele, who sang the hit song.

Katy Perry looks unrecognisable with black hair

The Smile hitmaker will no doubt keep her followers updated on her latest project in the near future.

For now, Katy is keeping busy looking after her baby daughter Daisy Dove, following her arrival at the end of August.

MORE: Katy Perry's baby Daisy's first photo and name meaning - all we know so far

READ: Katy Perry's daughter Daisy takes centre stage in new post

The Roar hitmaker welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, who recently appeared on The Ellen Show to open up about his daughter and their first few weeks together as a family.

Katy's daughter shares a name with the star's new single, Daisies

The proud dad revealed that Daisy looks identical to him, but with Katy's blue eyes.

MORE: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's gorgeous home they share with baby Daisy

He also revealed that he had scored major dad points after being able to soothe Daisy by chanting to her.

Katy and Orlando Bloom are doting parents to daughter Daisy Dove

"She is [sleeping through the night] it's always a process, she's now sleeping from 9pm-7am which is incredible, it's a blessing," the dad-of-two revealed.

Daisy is Orlando's second child. The actor is also father to nine-year-old Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The Roar hitmaker often experiments with her hair

Of Flynn's bond with his baby sister, Orlando told Ellen: "He's very well versed in little babies, his mum has a couple of little bubbas and he's the best.

"He's wonderful. We are all doing a lot of schooling remotely and have been at home a lot and there's been a lot of time for nesting and getting him to help take care of the baby – sort of!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.