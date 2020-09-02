Katy Perry's baby daughter Daisy receives special gifts from Beyoncé and Lionel Richie The American Idol judge welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom in August

Katy Perry's baby daughter Daisy is just a few days old, but she's already being treated to some pretty impressive gifts from her mum's famous friends.

The American Idol judge took to Instagram to publicly thank Lionel Richie and Beyoncé for their thoughtful presents following Daisy's arrival.

The Formation hitmaker had sent Katy and Orlando Bloom a beautiful bouquet of white roses, along with a note which read: "Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyoncé."

Lionel and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, meanwhile, sent Daisy a sweet unicorn dressing gown, complete with a gold horn. "Thank you uncle Lionel and aunty Lisa," Katy wrote alongside the gift, which was pictured inside her walk-in wardrobe.

Katy and Orlando announced Daisy's arrival via UNICEF - they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image of their newborn holding onto her daddy’s finger.

Katy Perry's baby daughter Daisy received a unicorn dressing gown from Lionel Richie

They said they were “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," adding that they feel "lucky" and "grateful" to have been able to deliver their child so peacefully.

The famous couple's celebrity friends were quick to react to the news, including Orlando's ex Miranda Kerr, who posted a sweet comment on the actor's Instagram page. "So happy for you guys, can't wait to meet her," she wrote.

Beyoncé sent Katy and Orlando Bloom some beautiful flowers

Miranda and Orlando share nine-year-old son Flynn, who is equally excited about becoming a big brother again. Orlando recently opened up about Flynn's reaction to finding out he would have a new sibling in an interview published in HELLO! magazine.

"Flynn couldn't be more excited to be getting a little sister – he's already got two brothers from Miranda so although the circumstances are definitely unusual, this is a wonderful time for us," he said.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together in August

As well as welcoming Daisy, Katy has also been busy promoting her new album, Smile, which was released on Friday. The new mum posted teaser videos about it from the hospital bed, much to the delight of her dedicated fans.

Over the weekend, meanwhile, Katy shared a very honest photo of herself getting ready for the VMAs.

The star was pictured in her underwear and wearing a breast pump bra, and wrote alongside it that her hair and makeup were by "@exhaustion". Katy received a lot of praise from fellow parents, with many taking to Twitter to comment on just how "real" she was.

