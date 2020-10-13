We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langford has shared a number of hair hacks over the past few months, from using heated rollers to create volume ahead of her TV appearances to revealing how she prevents split ends.

While there are many items in the This Morning star's beauty regime fans would love to get their hands on, we have a feeling her latest hair accessory will be at the top of their list.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ruth showed off her new chrome hairdryer from LanaiBLO featuring her name printed in black on the front.

"Thank you @lanaiofficial for this beautiful personalised hair dryer...love it!" she wrote in the caption, before tagging her hairdresser Maurice Flynn.

You can shop your own personalised version of Ruth's hairdryer for £114.99, while the regular product retails for £99.99.

It features Ionic Technology which supposedly creates an anti-static effect, helping to produce a smooth and shiny finish.

The Loose Women star showed off her new personalised hairdryer

Despite the fact that blonde hair is notoriously difficult to keep shiny, unlike natural brunette hair, Ruth's trademark honey-coloured bob always appears to be glossy. So aside from a clever hairdryer, what other secrets does the Loose Women star swear by?

Argan oil, Olaplex and LanaiBLO are among her top hair products

In January, she shared a boomerang video of herself on her Instagram stories, writing: "Hair towel impregnated with Argan oil..." She wore a casual black V-neck jumper and minimal makeup with her hair wrapped in a blue towel while the Morrocan-based oil got to work – and it's a bargain costing just £12.99 from Boots!

Meanwhile, Ruth protects her hair from heat damage and split ends caused by hairdryers and straighteners by using an Olaplex treatment at home. "It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair," she said on This Morning.

