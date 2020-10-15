Stacey Solomon stuns fans with epic hair transformation The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Believe it or not, Stacey Solomon has gone orange!

The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she'd mixed things up in the hair department, showing off her new orangey-red tresses, much to the delight of her millions of Instagram followers.

The mother-of-three explained that she "needed a change" and even added that she felt nervous unveiling her new look.

Clearly, Stacey had nothing to worry about though, as her social media followers instantly fell in love with her beautiful new hair colour – and so did we!

"Your hair looks stunning," wrote one fan, with another echoing: "Love it, looks stunning. Really suits you."

Stacey unveiled her new look on Instagram!

A third sweetly noted: "You look beautiful. Love the colours."

The famous mum's full post read: "Feeling Pretty. I feel like I sound really big headed saying that but it doesn’t happen often these days so I’m making the most of it while the feeling is here.

We love the Loose Women star's new look

"I felt like I needed a hair change after months of hardly washing it and growing my greys. As you know I love autumn so I thought why not go autumny (I know this is not a word but how else do I describe it?).

"I really love it... what do you think? If I’m honest As I’m writing this caption I’m actually so nervous to even upload this picture because I don’t post many pictures of just me. It makes me feel silly for some reason, but hey ho, I’m going to hit the post button and get a grip. I hope you’re all ok.

"Happy Thursday, love you all to the moon and back."

