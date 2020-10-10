Stacey Solomon dropped jaws on Friday when she took to Instagram to reveal that she'd turned her home into an autumn wonderland.

The Loose Women star shared a photo of her stunning new doorway, which she'd decorated with pumpkins, lanterns, a seasonal wreath and even deer!

Posting a spirit-lifting snap of herself and her one-year-old son Rex wrapped up in front of the display, Stacey told her social media followers: "Autumn has been on my garden fence since winter waiting to go back up again."

Stacey shared the impressive photos on Instagram

Explaining this year's theme, the 31-year-old added: "We done more on the bottom this year with more of a woody wonderland theme."

Needless to say, it wasn't long before the famous mum's gobsmacked fans took to the comment section of her post to express their sheer delight.

"Wow absolutely stunning," gushed one.

It's an autumn wonderland!

"Oh wow! It looks amazing," added another, with a third writing: "OMG this is so beautiful!"

Stacey's full Instagram post read: "Hello Autumn. Walking in an Autumn Wonderland... Last year I had a bit of a mid life crisis and bought an autumn door display for my 30th birthday I’m so bloomin glad I did because it’s brought me so much joy all year.

"Autumn has been on my garden fence since winter waiting to go back up again. And now finally it’s back. We done more on the bottom this year with more of a woody wonderland theme...

"There’s also a couple of new additions to the autumn family. Two deer and a hedgehog. If it wasn’t so wet and rainy today I’d let norm sit out here and make friends. HAPPY AUTUMN EVERYONE... I hope you’re all ok and Happy Friyay. Love you all to the moon and back."

