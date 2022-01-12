The best beauty buys in the January Sales: From MAC makeup to ghd hair tools & exclusive Boots deals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The January sales can be overwhelming - there are just so many offers around, you can't decide whether you should be buying a designer bag, a new bed or a ball gown. Thankfully, we're here to inspire you for a January sale buy to be proud of - and you can't go wrong with beauty. Whether it's makeup, skincare, a new nail colour, perfume, whatever it is, it will certainly spark joy and isn't that the whole point?

RELATED: 51 best January Sales 2022: The New Year deals from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS & MORE!

Charlotte Tilbury January Sales 2022

Receive a FREE mini Charlotte’s Magic Cream and mini Magic Eye Rescue with your next order over £80! The iconic Magic Cream is a game-changer. It's so nourishing and creates a flawless base for your makeup, while the Magic Eye Rescue will ensure you're looking wide awake. Hurry, this offer ends on 14 January.

MAC Cosmetics January Sales 2022

From bold lipsticks to glow-giving highlighters, there's up to 50% off selected products at MAC, including 30% off the Christmas collection.

Powder Kiss lipstick, was £19.50 now £11.70, MAC

Urban Decay January Sales 2022

The beauty brand has some amazing discounts to kick off the new year. From eyeshadow palettes to gift sets and lipsticks. No code needed.

Hall of Fame set, was £52 now £36.40, Urban Decay

MORE: 21 best January Sales for gym fans in 2022

Selfridges Beauty Hall January Sales 2022

Selfridges has some amazing deals on beauty tech, like the ghd Platinum+ straighteners down from £189 to £160.50.

ghd Platinum+, was £189 now £160.50, Selfridges

Boots January Sales 2022

At Boots, all the January sales are mega impressive and you can get so many incredible discounts. Have fun shopping, y'all.

No7 The Ultimate Skincare Collection, was £80 now £40, Boots

GET READING: 20 books to transform your life in 2022: Improve your life, be happier & get motivated

La Mer January Sales 2022

The luxe skincare brand is offering an AMAZING free gift with purchase this January. Your gift includes: The Moisturising Soft Lotion 5ml, The Regenerating Serum 5ml and The Hydrating Infused Emulsion 15ml, with any purchase of £200 or more. Plus, add a deluxe mini duo of the Hand Treatment 30ml & The Rejuvenating Hand Serum 7ml with any £280 purchase. Wow! Enter code WINTER22 at the checkout.

ghd January Sales 2022

Shop the ghd New Year sale and save 20% on all your styling kit essentials. From award-winning products, hair straighteners and professional hair dryers, hot brushes and hair curlers.

ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush gift set, was £169, now £135, ghd

Glossier January Sales 2022

Whether you're looking to try one of the new Glossier products or replenish your favourites, be sure to check out the discounts available over January. A great trick for getting Glossier discounts is to check out the gift set bundles. The cleanser, day cream and balm dotcom set is a New Year essential and it's on sale.

The 3-Step Skincare Routine, was £43 now £35, Glossier

FOREO January Sales 2022

Trinny Woodall swears by her FOREO, Mollie King loves hers, and usually, you can get your own FOREO with a hefty discount at various times throughout the year. The facial cleanser/firming massager is something you definitely want to add to your beauty routine!

Ms Daisy Fresh, was £347.94 now £249, Foreo

Paula's Choice January Sales 2022

Paula’s Choice is offering 10% off 1 product, 15% off 2 products and 20% off 3 products or more. You can also choose a free full-sized mask when you purchase any three full-sized products (worth up to £29).

MORE: 13 new skincare product launches for 2022

LookFantastic January Sales 2022

There are SO many offers on right now at LookFantastic with up to 50% off in the January Sales. From beauty gift sets to skincare and must-have makeup.

Elemis Cleansing Balm, was £43.90 now £32.83, LookFantastic

Elemis January Sales 2022

Excuse us while we do a little celebratory dance - Elemis has a 7-piece gift set when you spend £100 or more. All you have to do is use code WELLNESS at checkout.

NARS January Sales 2022

NARS has 30% off Christmas sets - which is ideal if you're a fan of the brand and Santa didn't drop any off for you (we'd have words!) - plus there's 40% off Last Chance items.

Lip balm set, was £36 now £25.20, NARS

Ciate January Sales 2022

We'll be stocking up on the glittery goods at Ciate - there's 50% off selected items, plus an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10.

Piggy Power lipstick, was £20 now £10, Ciate x Disney

Cult Beauty January Sales 2022

Whatever your budget, Cult Beauty has a discount for you. The checkout is calling your name.

EXCLUSIVE DEAL: Kate Somerville Glow in a Wink Set, was £56 now £28, Cult Beauty

FeelUnique January Sales 2022

Feel Unique's January deals for 2022 might be the best yet, including unmissable savings on makeup, skincare, fragrance and gift sets. We're loving the fact that you can get the bestselling Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder on sale.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, was £33.50 now £28.65, FeelUnique

By Terry January Sales 2022

There's up to 70% off selected lines on By Terry this year. From Christmas sets to makeup bag essentials.

Hyaluronic Hydra-Foundation, was £49 now £34.30, By Terry

Space NK January Sales 2022

The Space NK beauty sales should be your go-to for any luxe needs.

Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Moment of Sleep, was £75 now £45, Space NK

Aveda January Sales 2022

You can take a third off all gift sets at Aveda right now, plus get a free gift when you spend over £45. No code needed.

Trilogy January Sales 2022

Trilogy has a range of deals that you will not want to miss out on, including 30% off the Rosehip Routine. It's worth noting that the iconic Rosehip Oil usually sells every 20 seconds!

Escentual January Sales 2022

Online beauty retailer Escentual is offering up to 50% off a range of top brands in makeup, skincare and fragrance. Think Givenchy, Kiehl's, Guerlain and Shiseido.

bareMinerals

Get your clean beauty fix with bareMinerals - there's up to 33% off gift sets this January. New Year, new sparkling skin.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.