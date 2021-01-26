Geri Horner unveils short hair transformation – and fans react

Kate Thomas
Geri Horner, née Halliwell, showed off her "DIY fringe" on Instagram alongside her unlikely style inspiration– and Spice Girls fans were loving it
Geri Horner just switched up her style in a big way – and Spice Girls fans were loving it. The singer, née Geri Halliwell, unveiled the results of her "DIY fringe" and new bob on her Instagram account on Monday – and she looks so different!
The 48-year-old star also revealed the unlikely inspiration behind her makeover… her very own childhood haircut. Sharing a throwback to her younger years, Geri joked she had tried to emulate her locks from when she was just three years old.
Modelling a gorgeous white lace dress with frill detailing on the shoulders, the star was seen posing in a doorway, debuting her darker locks and choppy fringe. Geri posted: "DIY Fringe! Swipe right to back when I was 3".
The throwback image (which die-hard Spice Girls fans will remember from the band's official Real Life: Real Spice book) showed a young Geri standing in her garden, pulling a cheeky face as she posed for the camera.
Geri's Instagram followers were impressed with the new look, with bandmate Mel C commenting: "Love it". Another shared: "Love it your cut and colour is perfection" while plenty more fans chimed in with cries of "gorgeous" and "suits you".
Geri showed off her new darker, shorter locks - and choppy fringe
The star – who is a doting mum to children Bluebell and Monty, who she raises with husband Christian Horner – previously revealed why she has taken to wearing only white, ditching the vibrant minidresses and figure-hugging gym wear of her younger years.
She told The Sun: "My wardrobe is like looking at the French Alps - a vast expanse of white.
The Spice Girls star was inspired by her childhood haircut!
"I have gone through stages of wearing all black but then I just thought, well, I quite like cream and white…
"Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult… It's great for busy people - it kind of looks like you've made an effort when you haven't."
