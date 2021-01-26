Geri Horner unveils short hair transformation – and fans react The Spice Girls star showed off her new bob on Instagram

Geri Horner just switched up her style in a big way – and Spice Girls fans were loving it. The singer, née Geri Halliwell, unveiled the results of her "DIY fringe" and new bob on her Instagram account on Monday – and she looks so different!

DISCOVER: Geri Horner has shunned city life - and her country homes prove why

The 48-year-old star also revealed the unlikely inspiration behind her makeover… her very own childhood haircut. Sharing a throwback to her younger years, Geri joked she had tried to emulate her locks from when she was just three years old.

Modelling a gorgeous white lace dress with frill detailing on the shoulders, the star was seen posing in a doorway, debuting her darker locks and choppy fringe. Geri posted: "DIY Fringe! Swipe right to back when I was 3".

Loading the player...

WATCH NOW: Geri Horner transforms her home for son Monty's birthday

The throwback image (which die-hard Spice Girls fans will remember from the band's official Real Life: Real Spice book) showed a young Geri standing in her garden, pulling a cheeky face as she posed for the camera.

READ MORE: Geri Horner's chic blouse is her most underrated look yet

Geri's Instagram followers were impressed with the new look, with bandmate Mel C commenting: "Love it". Another shared: "Love it your cut and colour is perfection" while plenty more fans chimed in with cries of "gorgeous" and "suits you".

Geri showed off her new darker, shorter locks - and choppy fringe

The star – who is a doting mum to children Bluebell and Monty, who she raises with husband Christian Horner – previously revealed why she has taken to wearing only white, ditching the vibrant minidresses and figure-hugging gym wear of her younger years.

She told The Sun: "My wardrobe is like looking at the French Alps - a vast expanse of white.

The Spice Girls star was inspired by her childhood haircut!

"I have gone through stages of wearing all black but then I just thought, well, I quite like cream and white…

RELATED: Geri Horner's son looks exactly the same as his famous mum in new photos

"Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult… It's great for busy people - it kind of looks like you've made an effort when you haven't."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.