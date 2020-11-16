Geri Horner's son looks exactly the same as his famous mum in new photos The former Spice Girl has shared some sweet family snapshots

It's a day of celebrations for Geri Horner and her family. The former Spice Girl took to Instagram on Monday to mark husband Christian Horner's 47th birthday, and treated fans to some brand new family photos in the process.

One of the snapshots shows Christian with the couple's only child, three-year-old Monty, on his shoulders, smiling broadly for the camera. Monty's resemblance to his famous mum is striking in the image, with his strawberry blond hair and big smile.

A second image shows Geri and Christian with their children – Christian's daughter Olivia, Geri’s eldest child, 14-year-old Bluebell, and little Monty. "It's your Birthday!" Geri captioned her sweet tribute to Christian. "We love you so much daddy x."

Geri, 48, adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!. "The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

Little Monty looks exactly the same as his mum in new photos

"With age has come a gratitude for what I have and a better perspective on what's important. I used to care so much about what people thought of me, but now I have the confidence to say what I think and feel and if that doesn't make me everyone's cup of tea, that's fine."

Back in May, Geri shared some rare snapshots of daughter Bluebell in celebration of the teen's 14th birthday. The Angels in Chains hitmaker shares Bluebell with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

Geri and Christian have formed a close family unit

While the doting mum occasionally shares pictures of her two children on social media, they tend to keep out of the spotlight.

However, over the past few years, Bluebell has made several television appearances alongside her famous mum, revealing her passion for baking. The mother-daughter duo even hosted their own baking segment on This Morning, and have returned to the show on a few occasions to demonstrate how to make some of their favourite recipes.

