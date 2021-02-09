Jennifer Lopez looks unrecognisable with pixie cut – fans go wild The A-lister looked fierce

Jennifer Lopez is Allure's 30th anniversary cover star, and the Hustlers star looked sensational sporting a choppy pixie cut in the glamourous shoot.

MORE: Victoria Beckham is growing her hair long, and it looks fabulous

Sharing a photo of her cover on Instagram, the famous mum's long, brunette locks were nowhere to be seen, and in their place was a blonde-tinted, wet-look short hairstyle that sent fans wild.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez shows off radiant skin ahead of criticisms she's used Botox

"Oh god," wrote one beneath JLo's post.

"Queen," added another, with a third writing: "Damn."

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez is completely unrecognizable in disguise during trip out

The star looked incredible

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez's sister looks identical to famous singer in rare photo

In the interview, the singer covered a range of topics, even touching on the unrealistic beauty standards expected of women when she joined the industry.

"When I came on the scene, it was kind of the time of the waif and everybody had to be stick thin," the 51-year-old explained.

As for her lockdown antics, the Made in Manhattan star admitted: "I do sit on the couch and eat potato chips! The thing is not to get too used to it, because it’s so easy and so fun."

JLo and A-Rod

Jennifer even made a rare comment on the fact that she was not nominated for an Oscar following her outstanding performance in Husterrs.

"[My partner] Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas] made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season and when it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting."

She added: "This is not why I do this. I don’t do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys."

Addressing her post-phoned marriage to fiancé A-Rod – who she has been engaged to since 2019 - the mother-of-two said: "It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas."

Read more HELLO! US stories here