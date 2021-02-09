Aisha Nozari
Jennifer Lopez was sporting a totally different haircut on her latest magazine cover
Jennifer Lopez is Allure's 30th anniversary cover star, and the Hustlers star looked sensational sporting a choppy pixie cut in the glamourous shoot.
Sharing a photo of her cover on Instagram, the famous mum's long, brunette locks were nowhere to be seen, and in their place was a blonde-tinted, wet-look short hairstyle that sent fans wild.
"Oh god," wrote one beneath JLo's post.
"Queen," added another, with a third writing: "Damn."
The star looked incredible
In the interview, the singer covered a range of topics, even touching on the unrealistic beauty standards expected of women when she joined the industry.
"When I came on the scene, it was kind of the time of the waif and everybody had to be stick thin," the 51-year-old explained.
As for her lockdown antics, the Made in Manhattan star admitted: "I do sit on the couch and eat potato chips! The thing is not to get too used to it, because it’s so easy and so fun."
JLo and A-Rod
Jennifer even made a rare comment on the fact that she was not nominated for an Oscar following her outstanding performance in Husterrs.
"[My partner] Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas] made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season and when it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting."
She added: "This is not why I do this. I don’t do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys."
Addressing her post-phoned marriage to fiancé A-Rod – who she has been engaged to since 2019 - the mother-of-two said: "It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas."
