Jennifer Lopez looks like a real-life Barbie doll with unicorn hair The Jenny from the Block hitmaker often changes her appearance

Jennifer Lopez is never one to shy away from changing her hairstyles and often experiments with new looks.

And just ahead of the New Year, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker was pictured on Instagram with her most stylish look yet.

J-Lo's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, posted photos of the singer sporting long multi-coloured hair extensions.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez teases fans with big announcement

"Unicorn Barbie," Chris wrote alongside the pictures, as fans reacted to Jennifer's new 'do.

"Ah she looks stunning, she can really rock any look!" one wrote, while another commented: "Omg she looks absolutely stunning." A third added: "Yess love this look!"

Jennifer Lopez looked incredible with rainbow hair

J-Lo's hair is naturally short and wavy, but the star more often than not wears hair extensions.

Chris often shares photos of his hair muse on social media, and recently shared a stunning picture of the singer sporting two buns, and another photo of the mother-of-two rocking a wavy bob while posing on the beach.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker often changes her hairstyle

The actress previously revealed to People that she feels most confident when her hair "is curly and I'm a little bit tan."

The 51-year-old added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx.

"Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

J-Lo recently rocked a full fringe

The award-winning singer has flown to New York after spending Christmas in Miami with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, twins Emme and Max, and A-Rod's daughters Ella and Natasha.

On Tuesday, the star sent her fans into meltdown after teasing a very "big announcement" on Instagram.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer revealed that she will be performing her new track, In the Morning, on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Jennifer with a pixie cut as a teenager

The Selena actress will be ringing in the new year with a whole host of talented co-stars, including Lewis Capaldi, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Ciara.

The show will be broadcast on ABC from Times Square, with the mum-of-two taking to the stage right before the famed midnight ball drop. Lucy Hale and Billy Porter will be hosting the show this year alongside regular presenter Ryan.

The star loves hair extensions

Sharing a clip from her rehearsals, JLo told her followers: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I'm performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!! It all starts with rehearsals.

"Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below #RockinEve #BTS #JLORockinEve."

