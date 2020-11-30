Jennifer Lopez embraces natural hair length as she reveals short ponytail J-Lo is renowned for her iconic hair extensions

Jennifer Lopez is always changing her hairstyles, and has an impressive collection of extensions of various lengths and colours.

But from time to time, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker ditches her hairpieces in favour of a natural look.

Back in the summer, the mother-of-two shared a picture of herself in the studio wearing her long bob up in a chic high ponytail.

The star looked stylish dressed in a white vest top teamed with a leather mini skirt and knee-high boots, accessorised with hoop earrings.

Over the past few months, Jennifer - whose natural hair is curly - has been wearing her hair extension-free more and more.

Most recently, the actress stepped out on the red carpet at the AMA Awards wearing her hair down in a chic, short 'do.

The 51-year-old has previously revealed to People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan".

J-Lo rocked a short ponytail during a recent visit to the studio

The star added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx. "Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

J-Lo is a big fan of hair extensions

Jennifer is currently in New York with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children. J-Lo shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and A-Rod shares daughters Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The celebrity couple have been staying at their home in New York over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and have been sharing some sweet photos from their time together on social media.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker often changes her hairstyle

Over the weekend, Jennifer posted a video of everyone dancing to her latest single, In The Morning, from inside their lavish living room.

Throughout the pandemic, Jennifer and Alex have been splitting their time between their homes in the United States.

The couple have several properties in Miami, as well as a penthouse in Manhattan, and a mansion in Los Angeles.

Jennifer has been ditching the extensions more and more over the past few months

Jennifer and Alex have been praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

Talking to People, the Selena actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away.

"[It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

