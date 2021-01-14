Jennifer Lopez looks ethereal with platinum blonde hair transformation The singer switched up her look for her new single In The Morning

Is there anything she can't pull off? Jennifer Lopez proved she can look good in absolutely everything as she released her official video for her new track, In the Morning, this week.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer swapped her dirty blonde locks for a platinum blonde wig and the sleek hairstyle sent fans into a meltdown.

In the video, Jennifer looked like a total goddess, pairing her platinum wig with a figure-hugging white dress that featured a flattering Bardot-style neckline and highlighted her curves to perfection.

JLo wrote on Instagram: "And I loved you even more than I loved me… I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning It's full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can't change anyone else... you can only change yourself!!! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn't truly value all you have to offer."

Jennifer looked like a total goddess in her blonde wig

Her fans couldn't get enough of the new video and her new look, as they replied: "Out of this world," "Truly an angel" and "Fairytale masterpiece".

Another fan enthused: "I am honestly speechless... everything about this is so touching and beautiful. The visuals, the message, the costumes, the creativity... this is pure ART!! I am so proud of you I was in tears after I watched it. Continue to shine and grow baby, you are worth everything." One fan agreed: "Everything this video represented was beautiful."

Fans said she looked "out of this world"

In a teaser for the official music video, JLo further explained the meaning behind her song. "The song is really about demanding someone to treat you in the right way," she said.

"There's a lot of symbolism in the video. This girl, kind of, falls into a relationship and she's sinking in this water so she grows a mermaid tail. And then little by little she starts growing her own wings just to be able to walk away from the relationship."

