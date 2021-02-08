Victoria Beckham is growing her hair long, and it looks fabulous The ultimate lockdown look!

Victoria Beckham has been loving her shoulder-grazing locks in recent times, but like many of us, it might have been a while since she last saw her hairdresser!

The star took to Instagram with a chic activewear selfie on Sunday, and we couldn't help but notice her brunette hair looked ultra long and thick. We're getting 2010s vibes from Posh's latest look - who's with us?

Victoria and her family are currently in Miami, staying at their £19million Miami home, which they purchased nearly a year ago - and while VB has indulged in a facial, we wonder if she's sought out a celeb-approved hairstylist, too.

WATCH: Victoria reveals David uses her beauty products!

While Victoria's London-based hairdresser is Luke Hersheson, her best friend and stylist Ken Paves would no doubt usually cut her hair while she's in the States - though it's unknown whether the pair have got together since she's been in Miami. Either way, we're loving Posh's longer look!

Victoria appeared to be sporting a longer hair look

Earlier in February, it was revealed that Victoria had booked herself in for a luxurious facial to help cure her skin hangover from travelling from the UK.

Celebrity skincare expert Toska Husted travelled from North Carolina to give Mrs Beckham her nourishing treatment, which was focused on soothing her skin and helping it adapt to her new surroundings, since she travelled from the cold UK climate to Miami's warmer, more humid weather.

Victoria and daughter Harper also enjoyed a spa day

The personalised treatment used a remodelling face machine to lift, tone, and sculpt, as well as a concoction of products from Biologique Recherche, Augustinus Bader and Valmont.

No doubt Victoria was thrilled to enjoy some beauty treatments, since salons and spas are still closed in the UK.



Celebrity facialist Toska Husted treated Victoria to a facial in Miami

Toska told HELLO! that the star said she "felt great" after her treatment, and that her aim was to "deep cleanse the skin, and address any sensitivity or redness issues, hyperpigmentation or dehydration of the skin that comes after a long flight". No wonder she looks so glowing!