All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez as she hit the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer, known for her trademark luscious long locks, transformed her style by rocking an edgy new long bob, which was parted in the middle and teased into soft waves.

That wasn’t the only focus for fans; J-Lo, 51, flaunted her sensational figure in a Balmain two-piece in silver featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high split.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez's twins watch famous mum accept award

The mum-of-two later took to the stage at the AMAs with Columbian singer Maluma to perform Pa' Ti and Lonely, from the upcoming Marry Me soundtrack.

Once again, she stunned onlookers, looking incredible in a black catsuit featuring large sheer panels, and a pair of black heels.

Jennifer Lopez unveiled an edgy new hair style at the AMAs

It's no secret that Jennifer works hard to maintain her physique – but unlike most people, she doesn’t see it as a chore.

"I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy," she previously told HELLO!.

"Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness. And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

She later took to the stage to perform

Jennifer – a mum to 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max - also sticks to a strict diet. Her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, revealed on her website in 2018: "I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing. It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food… everything is fresh."

