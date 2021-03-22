Charley Webb rocks bright blonde hair – and looks gorgeous The Emmerdale actress was blonde in 2015

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has sported an ombre hairstyle for several years, which has served her well amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, the TV star is already making plans to head to the hairdresser as soon as it's safe to do so, and she's considering a big hair transformation.

Charley took to her Instagram Stories to ask fans for their advice when it came to what colour she should dye her hair – whether to keep her roots dark with lighter caramel ends or to go brighter blonde like she's had in the past.

She shared a photo of herself from 2015 which showed her with honey-coloured highlights and long straight hair she had tucked behind her shoulders. Charley also rocked grey tracksuit bottoms and a pastel pink cardigan in the mirror selfie.

"This was in Paris for my birthday, We only had Buster, I got pregnant with Bowie a month after this," she told fans, before adding the poll: "Blonde. Stay dark."

Charley is considering dying her hair blonde again

The Debbie Dingle actress – who shares sons Buster, ten, Bowie, five, and one-year-old Ace with her husband Matthew Wolfenden – has also been toying with the idea of chopping off her long hair.

Like much of the country, Charley's hair has undoubtedly grown longer than ever since she has had no access to the hairdressers. The 33-year-old has a long fringe and feathering that shapes her face, and she has previously used those shorter strands to visualise herself with a short hairstyle, hiding her longer layers from view.

The Emmerdale actress has previously sported short, dark hair

It wouldn't be the first time she cut off her long hair in favour of a chic short look. Back in 2019, Charley rocked notably shorter locks that fell to her shoulders in a natural brunette hue.

So perhaps her next trip to the hair salon could see her make some major changes!

