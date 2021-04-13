Stacey Solomon reveals her post-lockdown hair - and wow Check out the Loose Women star's new 'do!

On Tuesday afternoon, Stacey Solomon excitedly kept her fans up to date with her new hair transformation - and we love the final result.

Like the rest of the UK, the 31-year-old hasn't been to the hairdresser because of lockdown. Now restrictions have been lifted, the mother-of-three got her roots touched up with a fresh blow-dry whilst on a shoot for her new clothing range with In The Style. We think you'll agree, she looks incredible! Nothing like a root revamp is there, ladies?

Back in November, the former X Factor star switched up her blonde tresses to copper red and her Instagram fans went wild. It was such a drastic change that at the time, she admitted that she felt nervous unveiling her new look.

Clearly, Stacey had nothing to worry about though, we all love her spicy tresses. Explaining the look, she said: "I felt like I needed a hair change after months of hardly washing it and growing my greys. As you know I love autumn so I thought why not go autumny (I know this is not a word but how else do I describe it?)."

"Roots finally done!", Stacey said

Stacey's hair was transformed by her hairstylist Penelope Ryan who listed the exact products she used at the time. "Colour is from @wellahair alternating low and highlights, tinted her roots then toned the rest. I styled with @babyliss tongs." Noted!

It's an exciting time for the fiancée of Joe Swash. Not only has she just moved into her dream house, but she's also unveiled she is the new face of celeb clothing brand In The Style.

Stacey candidly shared her greys and root growth on Instagram

This project is a little different from Stacey's previous range with Primark - this time she has had a big hand in the designing of the range and we love what we've seen so far; lots of pastel numbers and the hero piece looks to be a standout white dress adorned with a funky lemon print.

Dropping later this month in sizes 4-28, we are sure it's going to be a sellout.

