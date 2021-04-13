Louise Minchin was first in line to get a fresh trim at the hair salon on Monday - the day more restrictions were eased following the UK's third lockdown.

Sharing a snap of herself wearing a face mask inside the hairdressers, the BBC Breakfast host revealed she was rather pleased to get her lockdown locks shortened.

"Hooray the #lockdownlocks are GONE!" she said in the caption. She then uploaded a picture alongside her co-host Dan Walker the following morning – which prompted a flurry of comments.

"MORNING!!! Awww... all trimmed - beautiful!" remarked one fan, whole another stated: "Lovely hair @louiseminchin. I've got to wait 16 more days not that I'm counting." A third post read: "Beautiful before still Beautiful now."

Over the past few months, Louise has been documenting her lockdown hair struggle. In January, she posed for a selfie showing off her blonde locks which appeared slightly more static than usual.

The journalist shared this snap from the hair salon on Monday

In the caption, she teased: "Good morning and welcome to #lockdown3 hair!" Over the past year, Louise has been at the forefront of national TV amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She has been a regular face on BBC Breakfast for nearly 15 years.

With the early starts, the journalist has previously confessed her love for triathlons has helped mentally prepare her for her role. "Tough [triathlon] training sessions have become the crutch I rely on to do my job," she told Women's Health in November.

"Those brutal early starts are followed by three hours on air. I have to concentrate incredibly hard to make sure I don't say anything inaccurate. I love it, but it can be mentally exhausting."

Fans loved Louise's newly-trimmed locks

Thanks to her healthy lifestyle, the 52-year-old has been able to remain calm on live TV. "There's a memory I call to mind when I need to slow down," she explained. "I was doing a triathlon around the Liverpool docks, and the atmosphere was stressful. But when I looked down at the view below, it was so calm and peaceful. It was a moment of real serenity.

"Now, whenever I feel nervous about a breaking news story, I close my eyes and think of that moment. That's where my mind went when I heard the news, through a headset, that the Prime Minister had been hospitalised with Covid-19."

