Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable with jet black hair The Strictly star didn't always have red hair

Dianne Buswell's trademark red fiery hair was nowhere to be seen in her latest Instagram post. Instead, the Strictly star modelled a bold jet black colour and a full fringe – a look that left her fans stunned.

At first glance, many may assume she has made a major change to her appearance during the coronavirus lockdown, but the photo was actually taken back in 2013.

"Massive throw back to New Year’s Eve of 2013! Me and the bro, the days of jet black hair and a fringe. Miss ya bro @buzzballz1 #throwback #blackhair," Dianne captioned the photo.

She finished off her glamorous, vampy look with bright red lipstick and a strapless black dress. It wasn't long before her followers noted how different she looks without her red locks – a style that many have become accustomed to.

"Aw love this! you look sooo different but so similar at the same time! Hope you’ve had a beaut day and fingers crossed you get to go home soon," commented one fan, and Dianne replied: "So strange without the red isn’t it."

The Strictly star had black hair and a fringe in 2013

"You without the iconic red hair is just so different," another added, while a third wrote: "How many different hair colours have you had? You suit them all so much, perks of being a hairdresser I guess."

Dianne only recently shared photos of another hair transformation – this time with light brown hair, blonde highlights and a heavy side fringe.

Dianne has sported a number of different hairstyles and colours

"Central Park and a side fringe," the talented Australian dancer wrote in the caption as she reminisced about a trip to New York.

Speaking to HELLO! about the 12 months ahead, the 31-year-old said: "I'm looking forward to 2021, I try to always have an open mind and love the start of a new year.

"I have a podcast coming out in January with BBC Sounds which is really cool. It's a 12-episode podcast series based on the fact that I used to be a hairdresser, which is really fun!"

