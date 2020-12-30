Heidi Klum looks unrecognisable with rainbow hair – see photo The German supermodel looked amazing with rainbow locks

Could rainbow hair be the unexpected beauty trend of 2021? Heidi Klum has certainly been giving us inspiration! The German supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal she's contemplating a major hair transformation.

The 47-year-old star was enjoying a quiet family day at home, filming herself as she sat on the sofa while experimenting with playful Instagram filters.

Heidi looked incredible with a rainbow-hued hair filter, the pinks and purples of the digitally created locks perfectly framing her razor-sharp cheekbones.

Heidi Klum looked incredible with rainbow hair

She was heard asking her daughter Lou, 11, her opinion about dying her hair. "Lou? I'm actually thinking I should get this colour!", the former Project Runway host exclaimed. And why not! 2021 is a new start after all…

Heidi has been delighting her fans with updates from her Christmas celebrations with husband Tom Kaulitz and her four children.

The blonde and her brood donned personalised Santa hats while posing in front of their huge Christmas tree which, surrounded by a mountain of presents.

Heidi and Tom, 31, cuddled close as they shared a kiss, while her offspring - who range from 11 to 16 in age - covered their faces with some gift boxes. They were also joined in the photo by Tom's brother Bill.

The supermodel spent Christmas with husband Tom Kaulitz

This week, Heidi spoke to Women's Health UK about the secret behind her age-defying looks - and, unsurprisingly, she prides herself in keeping fit and active.

She explained: "I'm fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day. Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill.

"I go running, jump on the trampoline in the garden at my home in LA and do body-weight exercises – including lots of squats. I get plenty of movement from running around after four children, two dogs and a cat."

