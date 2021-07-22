Dianne Buswell stuns with hair transformation we didn't see coming This looks amazing!

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell loves a hair transformation, and the dancer's latest look is off the charts.

Forgoing her usual look, the star debuted a beautiful fringe style – and she suited it so well.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell debuts stunning hair transformation

The professional dancer showed off her epic new look in front of a brick wall, as she posed up a storm in an incredible floral crop top.

Dianne was full of praise for the stylist team who helped her achieve the style, tagging them all in her post.

"THIS IS NOT A HAIR HACK!!" she announced. "I got a fringe. My girls delivered the goods once again." She added: "I can't help myself I just love to change things up."

Despite the change in style, Dianne continues to rock the fierce orange colour that she showcased to fans back in May.

Fans loved her new style - and so do we!

The 32-year-old's fans went crazy in the comments, showering her with love. One impressed fan was her Strictly co-star Katya Jones who wrote: "I love this!"

Another wrote: "You suit it so much," while the rest of the comments went "amazing" or "gorgeous" or "stunning".

Dianne has always loved changing her hair up, and on Wednesday she shocked fans when she shared an unseen photo where she sported some curly hair.

When asked by a fan to show the last photo from her camera reel, she pulled up a snapshot which she said dated back to when she lived with her co-star, Oti Mabuse.

It showed her wearing an all-black outfit and showing off an incredible long blonde curly mane, complete with a fringe, as she held up one hand to her chin and smiled at the camera.

Dianne always stuns with her hair transformations

Like many of her hairstyles, Dianne has previously rocked a blonde look, donning a peroxide wig to promote her podcast, Di's Salon.

On the show, she chats with famous people about their hairstyles through the years, bringing her perspective as a professional hairdresser – her career before she became a professional dancer.

A second season of the podcast will hit the airwaves at the end of this month, debuting on 29 July.

