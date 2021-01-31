Rebekah Vardy has opened up to HELLO! about her exciting time on Dancing on Ice, which is seeing the doting mum compete in the ITV competition with pro skating partner Andy Buchanan.

"It’s made me more confident and positive, and my outlook has completely changed. I’m happy and content."

"Being a mum is the best job in the world," she added.

VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with Rebekah Vardy

"But skating is something just for me which I’ve really fallen in love with. There’s no better feeling than gliding across the ice – you just feel free."

Crediting husband Jamie for encouraging her to enter the show, she continued: "I hesitated at first because I was afraid of failing. But Jamie said: ‘You’ve got to do it, you don’t know unless you try.’"

Rebekah Vardy spoke exclusively to HELLO!

“It’s the most thrilling and terrifying thing I’ve ever done. The first time I stepped on the ice in front of the judges, I’d never felt so petrified in my entire life.

"My legs felt as if they were going to give way and turn to jelly. I had to give myself a talking to and just get on with it."

Becky’s five children – Megan, 15, Taylor, 11, Sofia, six, Finley, four, and 13-month-old Olivia – have been cheering her on every step of the way.

The mother-of-five is loving her time on Dancing on Ice

"They’ve showered me with drawings and good luck cards, and when I walk through the front door, charge towards me for hugs and to watch videos from rehearsals over and over again. I just want to go out there and do them proud."

When her DOI journey comes to an end, Becky plans to focus on her website, which she has created to give a platform not only to her own experiences but also to others, including small businesses that need help during the pandemic.

Rebekah is proving her talents on the ice

"I want to give something back and show the real me," she said.

"There has been so much rubbish spoken about me, and some people will have the perception that I’m hard-faced and not capable of anything because I’m a footballer’s wife. In reality nothing could be further from the truth."

