Nadia Sawalha asks fans for advice over hair transformation we didn't see coming

Nadia Sawalha is thinking of switching up her style - and has asked her fans for their opinion. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Loose Women star ditched her usual look and debuted a curly fringe.

"Need your HONEST opinion.. do I look like a bit of a plonker with a fringe?" she said alongside a throwback snap. "Am thinking of having one again should I? YES? NO?"

Celebrity friends and fans expressed their approval, with Katie Piper writing: "It's a yes to the fringe." One follower remarked: "You look gorgeous Nads, go for it." Her husband Mark Adderley joked: "You look like a cabbage patch doll."

However, not everyone thought it was to their taste. "Don't think you look like a plonker with it but I prefer your hair without but you could defo pull it off," one post read, while another stated: "Not gonna lie, I’m not loving it x." [sic]

Nadia, who often uses her platform to promote body positivity and self-love, recently shared a "demure" picture of herself taken by her husband Mark Adderley – a big change from her usual fun and lingerie-clad snaps.

The Loose Women star shared this snap of her fringe

Captioning the rare post, she wrote: "Thought I would post something where I look rather demure for a change! Thanks for this image @mark_adderley."

Delighting fans with some exciting news, she added: "Hold onto your hats folks as I'm filming a new Kim Kardashian Skids video for you all and I will be wearing a wee bit less. Hit the like button if you would like me to upload it tomorrow?! #changeisaagoodasarest."

Nadia and Mark have been married since 2002 and have one of showbiz's strongest marriages.

