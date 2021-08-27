Kourtney Kardashian divides fans after dyeing daughter Penelope's hair red The star showed off the transformation on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has given her daughter Penelope, nine, a dramatic makeover – and proudly showed it off on Instagram, on Thursday.

The mother-of-three shared a picture of her daughter stood in her living room whilst showcasing her new rockstar hair and wearing a Demon Slayer oversized T-shirt.

The former Keeping up with the Kardashians star captioned the photo with a string of red emojis, including a red heart, a strawberry, a red rose and a red apple.

She later shared a picture of the dyeing process on her Stories, showing the back of her head and her red-stained neck.

Kourtney shared a picture of her daughter whilst getting her hair done

Whilst many of Kourtney's 139 million followers loved the look, even comparing her to Ariel from The Little Mermaid, others were concerned she was too young for the transformation.

"Why ruin your kid's hair?" asked one, whilst a second added: "So pretty, but I hope it's the temporary spray. She has a beautiful hair already."

Another follower of the star, who happens to be a hairdresser was quick to defend the 42-year-old's decision.

Penelope has spent the summer holidays with both her parents

"Trust me, her hair is not ruined! I'm sure it's temporary color, even if it's not she has the money to pay for professional products to keep the keratin and moisture in her hair. No worries, I'm sure it will survive," they wrote.

Prior to getting her new look, Penelope spent quality time with her dad Scott Disick.

Just last week, the proud dad-of-three, who also shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with the eldest of the Kardashians, posted a picture showing his daughter helping out in the kitchen.

"I wear my sunglasses at night So I can, so I can. CHOP ONIONS," he captioned a photo of Penelope wearing sunglasses whilst posing next to a red onion.