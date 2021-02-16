Kourtney Kardashian wows with Rapunzel-inspired hair transformation following Valentine’s Day The famous mum showed off her look on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is rocking her longest hair to date!

The KUWTK star shared a post on her Instagram on Monday in partnership with her lifestyle brand Poosh, telling her followers her shiny hair secrets.

In the snaps, the mother-of-three could be seen sitting on the floor of her impressive walk-in wardrobe wearing a floral robe that even featured fluffy red trimming.

Looking at herself in the mirror, Kourtney's long, jet black tresses fell all the way down her back, and had been styled into loose curls.

Kourtney's hair is so long!

Anyone else getting serious Rapunzel vibes?

The reality star's post comes days after the 41-year-old confirmed her romance with rocker Travis Barker.

On Valentine's Day, Travis and Kourtney seemed to irrefutably confirm that they are an item when they both shared snaps of the same fireplace.

Kourtney also shared a picture of a hilarious short poem that read: "Roses are red violets are blue garlic bread Blink-182."

Travis then posted a snap of a beautiful ankle – thought to be Kourtney's - sporting a diamond anklet.

Kourtney and Travis shared a photo of the same fireplace

What's more, the serene images come days after Travis posted a romantic rose emoji beneath a photo of Kourtney posing up a storm in her impressive walk-in wardrobe.

The Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star have been platonic friends for years, but about a month ago reports began swirling that they were moving their relationship out of the friend zone.

Rumours first began in late January that they were an item when they both posted photos of Kris Jenner's Palm Springs pool, seemingly confirming that they spent the day poolside at Kris' home.

