Khloe Kardashian reveals all-natural hair and she looks so different The reality TV star turned heads

Khloe Kardashian left fans lost for words on Friday when she shared an unbelievable series of selfies which put her all-natural look front and centre.

The star took time out from her workout to snap a few frames of herself and while her toned physique was impressive, it was her hair which caused a stir.

Khloe, 37, posed in violet activewear and looked tanned and toned for the photos. She captioned the post: "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling)."

Her fans rushed to tell her how incredible she looked and wrote: "I love love love this look!!!! You’re stunning!!!!" and, "Obsessed with your curls!!!!!! We need more!!!!!!!!" and a third added: "You should wear it more often."

Khloe also shared a throwback photo on Twitter along with an image of herself today and gave further details of her decision to wear her hair curly.

"I’ve been getting Straightening treatments on my hair for years," she wrote. "I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kind a like my curls."

Khloe showed off her naturally curly hair

The mother-of-one has been embracing life as a singleton recently after breaking up with Tristan Thompson amid cheating rumours.

Regardless of their split, the pair continue to co-parent their only daughter, True, and he even commented on her curly-haired image.

He added black heart emojis, suggesting he liked her look as much as her fans.

I’ve been getting Straightening treatments on my hair for years. 🤦🏼‍♀️ I’ve been getting Brazilian blowouts and other treatments since I’ve been a teenager. I stopped because of Covid. I actually kind a like my curls 💜 pic.twitter.com/gxMVZWK0bf — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 13, 2021

Khloe also shared a throwback photo of herself on Twitter

The pair were recently spotted out together with their little girl attending a special screening of the Paw Patrol movie in Los Angeles.

It was just announced that Tristan - who is a professional basketball player - has been traded to the Sacramento Kings.

After the announcement, Khloe took to social media and wrote: "Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully."

