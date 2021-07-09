Nicole Kidman captivates with waist-length platinum blonde hair The star never seems to age

Nicole Kidman is gearing up for the release of her new TV series, Nine Perfect Strangers, and she looked amazing in a new clip to tease the show.

The Hollywood actress stunned with super long, platinum blonde hair as she introduced her character in the chilling clip she shared on her Instagram stories.

Nicole was positively glowing as she spoke to the camera with her locks cascading down around her shoulders.

WATCH: Nicole showed off her new look in sneak peek at new show Nine Perfect Strangers

Her look is in stark contrast to her natural, curly red hair which she sported for her hit HBO show, The Undoing.

The star is excited for her latest creation and recently got fans talking when she showed up on her social media with a giant scar across her chest.

Nicole posted another clip on Instagram and her followers couldn’t have been more excited at the Hulu release.

Nicole sported her natural hair in her last show The Undoing

"Your trip to Tranquillum House is officially booked for August 18th," she wrote. "We can't wait for you to join us."

Her fans responded with joy and commented: "Can't wait," and, "you look so natural," with others noticing the scar. Nicole didn't reference it, but it no doubt plays an important part in the upcoming series.

The star has been eagerly awaiting the release of the thriller from the author of Big Little Lies creator, Liane Moriarty. The miniseries is based on the 2018 novel of the same name and David E. Kelley is behind the production too.

Nicole often changes up her look

The book and TV series focuses on Tranquillum House – an expensive and exclusive wellness retreat in Australia that promises a ten-day "mind and body total transformation" and is run by the mysterious Masha. However, judging by the trailer, it looks like there's going to be more to the story.

Nicole plays Masha, the leader of Tranquillam House who aims to provide visitors a complete detox from their everyday, hectic lives. Nicole will star alongside many other major names such as Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Regina Hall.

Now that the release date has been announced, fans will likely be counting down the days until they can indulge in the gripping drama.

Nine Perfect Strangers launches on Prime Video in the UK, other countries outside the U.S. and China later this year.

