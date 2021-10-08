Ariana Grande looks so different after huge hair transformation and all-natural makeover No ponytail, no problem!

Ariana Grande's signature ponytail was nowhere to be seen in a new image of her which sent fans into a tailspin.

The Voice judge showcased a toned-down look for her perfume line, Giaw, and many of her social media followers didn't even recognize her.

Ariana shared the stunning promotional image on Instagram and wowed with her long locks worn down and barely a scrap of makeup.

WATCH: Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton joke around on The Voice

She captioned the photograph: "‘giaw’ now available in europe & canada," and fans were tripping over themselves to get their hands on her scent but also to say how lovely she looked.

"Are you kidding me," exclaimed one, while another added: "Wow. Ariana?" and a third mirrored that statement by asking: "Is that you?"

Ariana is very rarely seen without her hair pulled back into a tight, long ponytail, so her followers were also amazed that she was sporting a different look.

Ariana sported the toned down look to promote her perfume Giaw

"HAIR DOWN ARIANA, I REPEAT HAIR DOWN ARIANA," commented one, and many others chimed in with the same shocked reaction.

Ariana has been incredibly popular with not only viewers but her fellow judges on The Voice this season.

Kelly Clarkson was praised for a very sweet exchange between her and Ariana, which she let fans see on Instagram recently.

Ariana is rarely seen without her signature ponytail

In the post, the singer shared an old Twitter exchange between the pair from 2013 when Ariana was just starting out. In an old tweet, Kelly had written: "Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?! Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!"

The singer had attached a YouTube video of Ariana singing alongside her message. Ariana was more than thrilled to have been praised by Kelly, and replied back: "Omg that's me hi Kelly Clarkson thank you ily."

There's a lot of love between The Voice judges

Alongside the message exchange, Kelly had shared a photo of the pair of them sitting together in The Voice studio at the judges' table. She wrote in the caption: "How it Started vs. How it's Going. Y'all, I love this girl! Did I mention she's gonna be on my upcoming Christmas album!? @ArianaGrande #WhenChristmasComesAround."

Fans were quick to praise the singer for praising Ariana, with one writing: "This makes my heart warm," while another wrote: "Love to see you talented women lifting each other up." A third added: "This is so cute you two."

