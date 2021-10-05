Ariana Grande shares rare message to fans ahead of exciting The Voice announcement The singer judges alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend

Ariana Grande has been keeping a low profile on social media but delighted fans on Monday with a very rare message.

Taking to Twitter, the award-winning singer revealed her excitement ahead of the latest episode of The Voice, which is the final week of the blind auditions.

"See you tonight! So excited for you to meet the rest of Team Ariana," she wrote.

VIDEO: Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton's hilarious exchange on The Voice

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Can't wait either!" while another wrote: "Ariana is the best coach you could have!" A third added: "Can't wait to see who will be the final addition to Team Ari!"

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday evenings and fans have something else to look forward to on the show tonight, with judge Kelly Clarkson teasing a big announcement on Twitter.

Taking to the social media platform at the start of a new week, the TV star said that there would be some big news on this week's show.

see you tonight ! so excited for you to meet the rest of #teamariana #threehours https://t.co/WsYOxwkEgt — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 4, 2021

Ariana Grande shared an exciting message with her fans

She wrote: "There's an announcement happening tomorrow for @nbcthevoice! Any guesses?!"

The singer's followers were convinced that they knew what it would be, with many taking to the comments section to have their say. "New album Adele," one wrote, while another commented: "It has to be Adele!" A third added: "Adele hopefully!"

Ariana has fitted in seamlessly on The Voice alongside Kelly, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Ariana joined The Voice this season

The singer is particularly close with Kelly, who recently paid a sweet tribute to her on social media, reminiscing about the first time she heard Ariana's music.

In the post, the singer shared an old Twitter exchange between the pair from 2013 when Ariana was just starting out. In an old tweet, Kelly had written: "Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?! Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!"

Ariana with co-stars Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson

The singer had attached a YouTube video of Ariana singing alongside her message. Ariana was more than thrilled to have been praised by Kelly, and replied back: "Omg that's me hi Kelly Clarkson thank you ily."

Alongside the message exchange, Kelly had shared a photo of the pair of them sitting together in The Voice studio at the judges table.

She wrote in the caption: "How it Started vs. How it's Going. Y'all, I love this girl! Did I mention she's gonna be on my upcoming Christmas album!? @ArianaGrande #WhenChristmasComesAround."

