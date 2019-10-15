Olly Murs debuts his DRAMATIC hair transformation: see the photos! The star unveiled a brand new look on the red carpet for the launch of The Voice UK

Olly Murs rocked a brand new look on the red carpet at the launch of The Voice UK this week. The 35-year-old surprised fans by unveiling his new icy bleached blond hair – a major transformation from his usual brunette colour. Dressed in a smart black tuxedo, teamed with a white shirt with an embellished collar, Olly was in high spirits at the event, and posed for a number of selfies with onlookers as he arrived for the show’s first blind auditions in Manchester.

Of course, Olly's new look may have been partially inspired by the show's host Emma Willis, who has been sporting a bleached crop style since late last year. Just last month, the star surprised her fans with a brand new hairstyle – a super long, super blonde faux ponytail. But she was back to her shorter style this week, looking stunning in a black dress featuring a velvet sleeves and a patent bodice and skirt.

Olly was also joined at the event by his fellow Voice coaches; Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and newcomer Meghan Trainor. It was announced in September that Meghan was replacing Jennifer Hudson in the upcoming series of the show, with Jennifer’s film commitments meaning she was unable to continue on the ITV talent show. In a statement, 25-year-old Meghan shared her excitement at joining the line-up. "It's a dream come true and I can't wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent," she said.

Jennifer, 38, meanwhile, shared her disappointment at having to bow out: "I'm sad to share that I won't be able to join my friends in the red chair for The Voice UK this season due to filming commitments here in the States," she wrote. "I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for Cats and [Aretha Franklin biopic] Respect! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time."