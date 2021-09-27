Savannah Guthrie certainly let loose over the weekend as she shared a picture of herself with fans rocking a major transformation.

The Today Show co-host revealed that she'd managed to get some pink added to her hair to give her locks a dual toned vibe.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

However, Savannah revealed that it was time for the funky color to go and return to the normal look she's always rocked for her hosting duties, as sad as that made her.

In a post where she showed that her pink tresses were actually extensions, she wrote, "Thanks for the memories, girls. Back to reality [crying emoji] Til next time, besties."

However, fans had grown to love her new look and flooded the comments section with shows of appreciation for her new style.

Savannah revealed that her pink locks came courtesy of some hair extensions

One fan commented, "You should bring them back in October for breast cancer awareness month," with another saying, "I loved the pink highlights! I thought you really colored your hair!"

A third added, "Looked for those pink locks this morning on Today! No pink," with another writing, "Just do it for real, in this day and age who's gonna dare to say anything?"

Many others sent heart and crying emojis, saying that her hair color in no way determined or diminished her ability as a journalist.

The Today host shared pictures of herself sporting the new do on Friday, captioning the picture with, "Ready for the weekend!! Pink hair dreams supplied by @kellymarieoneill. Can the anchor of TODAY have pink hair? Asking for a friend @libbyleist @tmazzarelli @petebreen."

The journalist's new do was an instant hit with her fans and colleagues

Several fans reacted extremely positively to her look, none more so than her co-stars and colleagues, like Al Roker, Deborah Roberts, Dylan Dreyer, and Jenna Bush Hager among others.

Her fans immediately began chiming in and wrote, "Better see that pink hair on TV Monday," and, "wow, love it."

