Helen Flanagan posed for a gorgeous photo on Sunday, and she showed off her new hairdo as she did so.

The doting mum-of-three managed to find time in her busy schedule to have her long hair highlighted and she showcased her new look to perfection in the snapshot.

The former Coronation Street actress looked beautiful in a no-makeup look as her hair flowed past her shoulders and her ice-blue eyes gazed at the camera.

The star captioned the image, which she shared to her Instagram Stories: "Hair looks blonder again." The 31-year-old has naturally brunette hair but has preferred to sport blonde locks over the last few years.

She did shake things up last autumn, however, when she surprised her fans with a lush long bob. Captioning the picture, which also saw her dressed in a khaki jumpsuit with glowing, minimal makeup, Helen wrote: "A short hair moment."

Thousands of the star's fans rushed to share their love for the snapshot, with Helen's celerity friends Lucy Mecklenburg and Lydia Bright adding heart emojis and the words: "LOVE IT" respectively.

Helen shared her post-hairdresser photo with fans

However, it turned out that the style wasn't a permanent change, but due to the clever use of hair extensions by her stylist and friend Jay Birmingham.

In both hair and fashion terms, Helen has become quite the trendsetter, often sharing stylish photos that show her glammed up for glitzy nights out.

Last weekend, she no doubt made her followers' jaws drop in a bombshell red mini dress that hugged her fabulous figure.

The star is always so glamorous

The actress looked so stylish in the incredible low-cut look, as she posed while sitting on the top of a restaurant booth.

The blonde beauty teamed her frock with black tights and neutral makeup and wore her hair pulled back from her face.

Sharing the snap to her Instagram Stories, Helen captioned it: "Feeling more glam last night… wore a dress from @houseofcb a few years old."

