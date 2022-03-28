'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler's Oscars bob was created with this $18 hair tool

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler brought Old Hollywood glam into 2022 at the Oscars, wearing retro-inspired Dior and $600,000-worth of Tiffany & Co jewelry - including a vintage gold choker - and tying the look together with a chic bob hairstyle.

RELATED: Beauty Queens! The best makeup and hair looks from the Oscars 2022

"We wanted a classic and sleek old Hollywood look," said celebrity hairstylist Clay Hawkins, who revealed that Rachel's timeless hairstyle was actually created with the help of an $18 (£15) hair tool - The Ultimate Styler by TangleTeezer.

The Ultimate Styler is a brush designed to use on dry hair of any type, to put the perfect finishing touches to your hairstyle.

TangleTeezer Ultimate Styler, $18/ £15

We love the retro bob, which was actually created with budget-friendly hair products, too! If you want to create the look for yourself, here's Clay's Rachel Zegler Oscars hair how-to...

How to recreate Rachel Zegler's Oscars bob

STEP ONE: "To begin, I detangled Rachel’s damp hair with my trusted TangleTeezer Wet Detangler Brush ($13.99/£13)! The key to healthy hair is detangled hair, and this brush leaves hair smooth, shiny, and tangle-free!"

TangleTeezer Wet Detangler Brush, $13.99/£13, Amazon

MORE: Kate Middleton's $14.99 detangling hair brush revealed

STEP TWO: "Then I sprayed a generous amount of Dove's Hair Therapy 7 in 1 Miracle Mist ($7) throughout her locks. Next, I added a tiny mist of Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss and Repair ($7) to her ends for shine. Finally, I went in and blew out her hair."

STEP THREE: "Once the hair was fully dry, I set the Mohawk section in rollers and locked them in with Dove Flexible Hairspray ($6). I then went and used a 1-inch curling iron to wave the hair under all over."

Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray, $5.99, Target

STEP FOUR: "To finish, I released the rollers and brushed her hair... with my TangleTeezer The Ultimate Styler. The brush’s patented teeth technology smooths hair for the ultimate shine finish while keeping every strand in place."

FINAL STEP: "Finally, I sprayed the entire look with my Dove hairspray. The result was classic and beautiful."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

The up-and-coming star had a chance to show off her hairstyle as she presented the best achievement in visual effects award alongside Euphoria's Jacob Elordi. Rachel's appearance almost didn't happen - she received a last-minute invitation after initially not being invited to the show despite her film West Side Story being a top nominee.

On stage after Jacob noted that "Growing up in Australia, I had never thought that I would stand on the stage,” Rachel quipped: "And I never thought that I would be here six days ago! We did it! Dreams really can come true — pretty fast, too."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.