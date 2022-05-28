Alex Scott's holiday hair drama is so relatable The star is abroad!

Alex Scott is no stranger to a stunning hairstyle but on Friday, the Football Focus star revealed that her holiday hair isn't so easy to manage.

READ: Alex Scott wows in knee-high leather boots and most vibrant dress

The 37-year-old took to her Instagram Stories whilst away in Peru to reveal that she is struggling to tame her tresses in the holiday humidity.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Alex Scott has the most relatable holiday hair drama

Captioning a short clip of her luscious locks,. the former footballer penned: "Trying to do something with my hair in this humidity is an effort."

READ: Alex Scott makes heartbreaking confession about childhood home

SEE: Alex Scott is ultra gorgeous with angelic new look – fans react

She then shared a meme of the iconic moment in the TV show Friends when Courtney Cox's character Monica infamously struggled with the same problem.

Alex captured a moment of her impressive climb

Despite Alex's reluctance to tame her hair, we can't help but notice how fabulous it looked, styled in elegant holiday-esque waves.

Just hours before the hair drama, Alex documented an impressive 17 kilometre hike in the town of Huayllabamba, Cusco.

On her Instagram Stories, the star showed herself walking across a very wobbly-looking bridge whilst embarking on her adventure, captioning the image she penned: "Don't look down."

Contrasting her Peruvian escapades, on Friday, Alex posed up a storm on Instagram in a black and white printed blazer dress and paired the look with a chic pair of knee-high boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

Alex looked gorgeous in the monochrome look

Captioning the post, she penned: "Had messages about this outfit from my last post, so main feed and pics not posted it is… last slide before glam team worked their magic.

"@davidkomalondon invited me to his @londonfashionweek show which was incredible and his new line simply insane. Had the best time, grateful for the invite and this outfit."

Fans of the star went wild for the stunning look. One fan penned: "Alex Scott …. You on fire baby, WOW."

A second penned: "The boots and gloves…" A third said: "Stunningly beautiful alex." A fourth penned: "Too stylish for words."

A fifth replied: "Beautiful pictures Alex."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.