Holly Willoughby's hair is her trademark. The This Morning star is known for her stunning blonde locks and many of her followers and fans admire her flowing mane - but do you know her £3.50 hair secret?

The TV star uses Garnier Nutrisse dye 10.01, called 'Baby Blonde', which retails for under £10. As an ambassador for the beauty brand, it's pretty cool that her standout shade is easily accessible.

On the latest edition of her Wylde Moon website, in the style section, her hairstylist Cilar Peksah shared a dazzling picture of the mother-of-three, rocking a sensational updo, featuring a boho, milkmaid-style brand.

Sharing a snap of the star and her wonderful new 'do, Cilar said: "The arrival of hot weather usually means it’s ‘hair-up’ time and I’m here to talk you through a gorgeous ‘Flossy Boho’ braid style, I created on Holly a little while back. Not only can braids upgrade a look, but they are a way of protecting your scalp from the sun’s rays and keeping you cool.

Holly's boho hair:

Holly's braids look incredible

"Braiding is so versatile. It can be done on clean, dry, wet or dirty hair. As for Hollys look, this was done on semi-clean hair. I added a lot of dry shampoo, texture spray and styling dust to create that flossy Boho look. I’m currently loving Schwarzkopf, Got2b Powder’ful Volumizing Styling Powder."

Schwarzkopf got2b Powder'ful Volumizing Hair Styling Powder, £3.49, Superdrug

The wonder product costs just £3.49 at Superdrug and promises to give you instant volume and root boost. Not bad for under a fiver! The talented professional recommends trying this style when the hair is completely dry and to add in plenty of texture spray and dry shampoo to give the hair grip and create that flossy hair look.

Ciler also explains: "The thinner the sections of hair you braid with, the tighter the braid will be. If you want a looser, messy, boho-look, braid using larger sections of hair."

We are so giving this a go!

