19 times Kim Sears had an iconic Wimbledon hair moment

Kim Murray is a regular fixture in the crowd at Wimbledon, and she's become as known for her glossy hairstyles as she is for her unwavering support of her husband Andy.

The mum-of-four made her debut at the championships in 2006, and has undergone a style evolution of her own in the 15 years she has been in the public eye. We look back at Kim's best Wimbledon hair moments…

Kicking off the famous championships, Kim took to the stands at the weekend wearing her hair in a super sleek style that showcased serious shine.

Sleek and chic

At the start of the tournament, the blonde beauty wore her hair in blown out curls as she showed her support for Bowelbabe's Dame Deborah James, by wearing one of her 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirts from In The Style.

Long and luscious

The 34-year-old sported a lighter hair colour for 2019. Her long ombré locks looked perfect for summer, with her hair centre-parted and styled into bouncy blonde waves.

We love this lightly ombre look

Kim’s hair was closer to its natural glossy brunette shade when she attended Wimbledon in 2017. Subtle golden highlights were interspersed throughout her locks, which she styled straight with a slight flick at the ends.

Kim sporting subtle highlights

We're loving Kim's chic bronde hued hairstyle – take note from the star and opt for a layered hairdo to highlight the varying shades.

Kim's hair always looks so healthy

If you're rocking an ombré style this look makes for a great way to show off the blonde hues – balayage also works well for this 'do.

Balayage beauty

Kim pulled out all the stops for Andy Murray's final in 2013 – where he eventually won and took home the championship – not only turning heads with her colourful lace gown, but opting for a high glossy shine through her locks.

Gloss and go!

If you don't have time in the morning to create the sleek blow dry, follow in Kim's footsteps and simply style into loose, tousled waves for instant effortless glamour.

Kim sporting tousled locks

Curl your locks halfway down the lengths to recreate this elegant look.

We love how Kim's hair lightly frames her face

Rocking a rare updo, Kim opted for a simple top knot, leaving the style slightly undone for an easy yet striking style.

Kim showcasing a rare up 'do

Andy Murray's wife tends to favour a middle parting when she leaves her hair down, but leaves the look slightly undone to add a touch of laidback chic.

Kim rocking a middle-parting

Kim often channels the Duchess of Cambridge with a chic blow dry style, adding volume throughout the lengths to get that trademark bouncy finish.

Blowdry goals!

The key to Kim's effortlessly glamorous look is to keep the hair smooth and sleek – use a round hairbrush when drying your locks, and go over with a straightener if you want a poker straight finish.

Kim's hair is super smooth

The British beauty's glossy finish works best on freshly-washed hair – but if you're short on time, a spritz of dry shampoo and shine spray should do the trick!

Kim never has a hair out of place

Kim tends to keep her make-up to a bare minimum to enhance her laidback look – if you don't want to go make-up free then stick to matte and neutral shades.

Kim looks like a movie star with her long mane

Judy Murray's daughter-in-law adds an edgy side to her blow-dry by adding volume through the lengths and then straightening the ends.

Kim's hair often looks majorly straight

Take a leaf out of Kim's book and opt for vibrant coloured dresses with simple cuts to complement the chic hairstyle.

Kim's vibrant outfits compliment her hair

Kim's trademark hairstyle works on all lengths of hair, but looks particularly great on longer lengths – use a round hairbrush on the ends to create a slight loose curled finish if you want to bring extra volume to the look.

A round hair brush will help you obtain Kim's volume

At 2019's event, Kim switched up her signature sleek style for a much more curly do. Her big, bouncy waves looked effortless and she finished the look off with a pair of chic sunglasses.

Curls for days

