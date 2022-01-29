Holly Willoughby's £7.99 hair saviour - plus, the fast-drying hair wrap she swears by

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Over the years Holly Willoughby's signature blonde bob has acquired a cult following, with fans desperate to find out her most coveted haircare secrets.

RELATED: 13 of Holly Willoughby's must-have beauty products

Whether she's rocking a bouncy blowdry, beachy waves or soft curls, the TV star always manages to keep her locks looking glossy and luscious – and now her personal hairstylist, Ciler Peksah, is revealing Holly's go-to products.

Holly's hair always looks so healthy and luscious

Sharing her favourite beauty buys with Wylde Moon, Ciler has included her four must-haves, and the first is Cantu Curling Cream.

Available to shop for just £5.99 on Amazon, this shea butter cream defines, conditions and adds manageability to curls resulting in soft, shiny and deeply moisturised hair. Having received thousands of five-star reviews, it's clearly a hit with shoppers: "Amazing curls, only need a small amount," wrote one. "Amazing! Transformed my dry hair," commented another.

READ: Holly Willoughby looks incredible in slinky black dress

MORE: Holly Willoughby's 5 simple fitness secrets revealed

Cantu Natural Hair Coconut Curling Cream, was £7.99 NOW £5.99, Amazon

When it comes to setting Holly's freshly blow-dried bob, Ciler also relies on Amika Brooklyn Bombshell Blowout Spray. An ultra-lightweight mist that provides volume, body and shine, this revitalising formula returns moisture to dry and brittle hair – no wonder Holly's locks always look so healthy!

Amika Brooklyn Bombshell Blowout Spray, £22.12, Amazon

Ciler's third beauty buy is the Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray. Described as delivering "undone texture with long-lasting hold," it's infused with argan oil and can also be used to prep hair and provide grip for braids and up-dos.

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray, £17.45, Lookfantastic

Hair wraps are one of the biggest beauty trends right now, and when it comes to drying her tresses, Holly swears by the Aquis Rapid Dry Waffle Hair Wrap. Clinically proven to dry hair in half the time, the final result is a frizz-free, vibrant, and shiny finish.

AQUIS Rapid Dry Waffle Luxe Hair Turban, £40, Harrods

As well as her best haircare secrets, we've tracked down Holly's favourite makeup and skincare products, including her £4 mascara!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice Looks

The presenter's trusted makeup artist Patsy O'Neill always lists the products she uses on the blonde beauty - either on her Instagram page, or Wylde Moon – and she recently recommended the e.l.f Extending Mascara.

"it does exactly what it says…extends! The wand is a perfect shape for a quick, even application."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.