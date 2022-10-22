Julianne Hough undergoes huge transformation – and wow! The dancer opted for a new look

Broadway star Julianne Hough is quickly becoming one of the most fashionable stars around thanks to her stylish ensembles.

And on Friday, the dancer debuted yet another stunning look in the form of a striking hair transformation.

WATCH: Julianne Hough shares emotional update

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old star treated her fans to a hilarious video documenting each step of her wildly different hairstyle.

Opting for a bold new look, Julianne traded her sleek honey tresses for a platinum blonde hair-do complete with 70s-inspired bouffant waves and long curtain bangs.

The dancer tried out a new look

Julianne proudly showed off her fresh locks before pulling a series of model poses in the bright sunshine.

Teasing her latest project, she captioned her video: "Transforming into 'Louise'".

The star's fans raced to the comment section to share their excitement, with one writing: "Ohhhh you're CUTE and so is your hair!" whilst a second penned: "Can't wait for this new project".

Julianne ditched her sleek tresses

"You have the gift of pulling off every hair style! Obsessed!!" gushed a third, and a fourth chimed: "Your bangs are literally perfection!! Suits you so perfectly".

Julianne's bold transformation comes after she bid an emotional farewell to her Broadway show, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

After four months on the show, the actress said goodbye to the political comedy which saw her take to the stage as farm girl Dusty.

The star is a true style icon

Reminiscing about her time on the show, Julianne gushed: "I don't even know what to say other than this has been one of the most extraordinary times of my life with some of the most incredible human beings on the planet."

She continued her heartfelt message by saying: "I'm already getting emotional thinking about it but this has been truly one of the most special times in my life.

"I couldn't have chosen or picked or been blessed to have experienced it during this specific time in my life."

