Kylie Minogue unveils stunning hair transformation as she shares exciting news The Some Kind of Bliss songstress looked flawless!

With such a long and varied career, Kylie Minogue always has plenty of milestones to mark, and as she continues to mark the 25th anniversary of Impossible Princess, she made a surprising announcement.

The singer revealed that she had released some limited-edition merchandise to mark the milestone, including shirts, hoodies and bags. Some of the items were emblazoned with the word "impossible" or "princess" while others carried imagery from the album cover. But it was the first photo that grabbed our attention, as Kylie showed off a hair transformation.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue holidays in paradise

In a sultry photo, the Breathe songstress had ditched her signature long locks, going for a much shorter style, with large tufts in the centre.

In a playful caption, the Australian native wrote: "SURPRISE lovers!! I've released a limited edition Impossible Princess merchandise range to celebrate 25 years of the record. Pre-Order NOW."

Fans went crazy in the comments, as they shared their excitement over the new merchandise. One enthused: "Sooo good. T's & Totes! My poor credit card! I'll take both."

Kylie looked so different

A second commented: "Couldn't resist! Bloody love a hoody!" while a third said: "Ordered! I am here for this anniversary!!!"

A fourth joked: "Just take my money now," and a fifth added: "Thank you Kylie for these amazing surprises!"

Kylie stunned her fans earlier in the week as she donned a figure-flattering purple outfit, while promoting her new Disco Darling perfume.

We're used to the star's long hair!

The Magic singer appeared in all her beauty in the post, as she rocked the slinky outfit that even came complete with a pair of velvet gloves.

The singer's hair was swept back, as she threw her head back, while clearly getting into the groove.

Fans were overjoyed by the announcement, as one shared: "Love this fragrance! Gonna get the full thing as soon as it's available!" and another simply enthused: "KYLIE."

Others were left speechless and simply posted strings of heart emojis in the comments.

