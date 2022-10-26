Avril Lavigne shocks fans with super short hair transformation - cut by Yungblud The Sk8r Boi hitmaker is so brave!

Avril Lavigne is renowned for her long, blond highlighted hair, which is somewhat her signature look.

MORE: Avril Lavigne sets temperatures soaring in latest outfit

However, this week, the Sk8r Boi hitmaker surprised fans after allowing none other than Yungblud to give her a drastic makeover!

The star took to Instagram to share footage of herself sitting down while the musician stood behind her. "I need a beer!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's love story

Avril exclaimed as he held onto the scissors. "Are you nervous? I'm going to cut it into a bob for you," Yungblood told her. "Noo!" she replied.

MORE: Mod Sun says fiance Avril Lavigne is 'reason why my heart beats' in emotional message

MORE: Avril Lavigne bedridden for two years with crippling illness

The results were somewhat uneven, as Yungblood cut into Aviril's hair some more. After posting to social media, many fans were quick to comment on the video, with many concerned that Avril's hair had been ruined.

"Nooo not the hair!" one wrote, while another replied: "Omg I don't think we've ever seen you with short hair." A third added: "I just gasped as I watched this."

Avril Lavigne shocked fans with her brave transformation at the hands of Yungblood

However, other eagle-eyed fans realised that it was likely hair extensions that the singer was cutting into, not Avirl's actual hair.

MORE: Avril Lavigne looks unreal in fishnets and knee-high boots

MORE: Avril Lavigne is 'ageless' in poolside bikini photos

What's more, others are wondering whether the pair were teasing a new collaboration together, with Avril captioning the post: "I'm a mess."

While Avril has a trademark style, she is always looking at ways to experiment further with her appearance and so could well wish to change her hair - extensions or not.

Avril Lavigne is renowned for her trademark long hair

The singer is constantly embracing more fashionable approaches to her aesthetic, and just recently she released a collaboration with KILLSTAR.

MORE: Avril Lavigne's fishnet and hotpants Versace look leaves fans reeling

MORE: Avril Lavigne praised by Machine Gun Kelly for special Hollywood honor

"I am consistently exploring different creative avenues in art, music, and fashion," she said in an interview with Yahoo!.

"With Killstar, I'm creating multiple, unique, collections not just for my fans but also for fans of alternative fashion.

"It feels natural to work with a brand that I have been wearing for so long. After the summer launch, it was fun to scroll through social media and see pictures of my friends and fans wearing pieces from my collection."

The singer is engaged to Mod Sun

It's been an exciting year for Avril, who has been back in the spotlight and enjoying a resurgence in popularity since the release of her seventh studio album, Love Sux, in February.

MORE: Avril Lavigne gets everyone talking with daring new photographs

MORE: Avril Lavigne is the latest celeb killing the TikTok transformations

There is also a lot for her to smile about in her personal life too, with her getting engaged to Mod Sun in April.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.