Millie Bobby Brown's curriculum at college revealed The star has a lot on her plate

Millie Bobby Brown has been one of the busiest child actresses since being catapulted into fame for her role in Stranger Things.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend Jake's candid comment about his famous dad

The star debuted the fourth, and penultimate, season of the sci-fi show earlier in the summer, and though the franchise is soon coming to an end, she is about to get even busier, but not necessarily for acting.

In fact, she is already into one of her busiest years yet, as just shy of two months ago she started her freshman year of college.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown pays tribute to her family dog

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown shares a kiss with boyfriend as Netflix drops Enola Holmes 2 trailer

The young actress announced her enrollment at Purdue University in the summer ahead of the fall semester, which began on 22 August.

She opened up about her decision to balance her acting career with a college education with a feature in Allure Magazine.

She revealed that she is focusing on the college's human services program, which "provides students with knowledge and theory in human development and family studies, skills for working with children, adults, and families, and program evaluation skills."

The star's good friend and co-star Noah Schnapp also recently enrolled in college

The curriculum includes classes in human development, speech communication, psychology and sociology, plus family studies and processes. Students who graduate from the program go on to work as child and family case managers, social workers, or school counselors, to name a few.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown soaks up the sun and looks drop dead gorgeous in new photo

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown enjoys pool day with rarely-seen companion

Busy as her current curriculum sounds, however, Millie is still committed to her work as an actress, and explained that she was enrolled as an online student.

Millie shared a glimpse into her most recent movie

Beyond working on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which ironically is set in the same state as her college, Indiana, she is starring in and even producing a slew of other projects.

Just this month she is premiering Enola Holmes 2, which has her family's production company behind it. She is also acting and producing in Damsel, a fantasy story in which she stars as the leading princess, and Electric State, a star-studded adventure about an orphaned teenager.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.