10 celebs who have gone grey: Salma Hayek, Jamie Lee Curtis and more Sometimes going back to your roots is best

Nothing quite feels like doomsday like when you find your very first silver strand of grey hair. While many of us desperately beg our friends, siblings or partners to pluck it out ASAP, sometimes the natural look reigns supreme.

This remains true for a host of greying celebrities who have embraced the aging process with the utmost dignity. From Salma Hayek to Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily Allen to Meryl Streep, we've rounded up ten silver-haired stars who prove that going grey is far from the be-all and end-all.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has rocked a head of grey hair for quite some time now. Her silver tresses coupled with her signature pixie cut perfectly marry edgy youthfulness and graceful aging.

Dawn French

British actress and comedian Dawn French took to social media to show off her natural roots, snapping a playful yet ever-so-elegant selfie for fans to gush over.

Lily Allen

Britpop princess Lily Allen is another celeb embracing the aging process. The singer revealed that she too has a number of grey hairs, sharing a selfie with fans online.

Glenn Close

Not only did she look divine with her silver coif while starring as Cruella De Vil, but Glenn Close has a naturally luscious coif of radiant silver hair.

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren dazzled audiences as she stepped out to attend the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, showing off her mane of straightened silver hair extensions.

Meryl Streep

Not only is she queen of the silver screen, but queen of the silver strand too. Meryl Streep is the true embodiment of elegance, and her hair colour only adds to her unparalleled mystique.

Diane Keaton

With her silky straightened locks, we couldn't curate a round-up of grey-hair celebs and not include Diane Keaton. The actress looked beyond chic with her pearly tresses which she often accentuated with some striking headwear.

Andie MacDowell

Back in May, Andie MacDowell whipped up a frenzy as she joined her close friend Helen Mirren on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival rocking a stunning mop of dark grey ringlets.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain is paving the way for greying royals. The ever-sophisticated Spaniard has stayed clear of the hair dye, instead letting her silver strands peak through her chocolate locks.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is yet another star who has taken to Instagram to proudly declare her greying status. She posed for a number of selfies featuring some grey wisps, letting fans know it's more than ok to go grey.

