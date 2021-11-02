Salma Hayek debuts short red hair for new role – and fans predict an Oscar House of Gucci will be released later this month

Salma Hayek is not new to dyeing her hair for film roles – but we think this might be our most favourite yet!

MORE: Salma Hayek reveals surprising truth behind stunning bikini pictures

The 55-year-old debuted an official poster for her latest film, House of Gucci, on Monday and in it, the actress looked incredible with a short red hairstyle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: House of Gucci's trailer leaves fans stunned

Family secrets never last, just ask Pina - psychic and friend of Patrizia. #HouseOfGucci @houseofguccimovie," she captioned the post.

READ: Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina, 14, is all grown up as she makes rare red carpet appearance

RELATED: Salma Hayek posts incredible rare photo with husband - and she looks amazing

Friends and fans loved the new look and expressed their excitement at the new movie, which is out later this month.

Salma released a poster for her new film on Monday

"This is going to be AMAZING. I'm predicting OSCARS," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Can't wait for this one!!! Only seeing the trailers and pictures + videos from the backstage I already know that your performance is amazing!"

A third added: "Oh, Pina!! I see trouble! Can't wait for this one!"

Salma will play the character of Patrizia Reggiani's friend and clairvoyant, Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for allegedly helping organise the murder of Patrizia's ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, for a fee.

Salma recently took her daughter Valentina to the UK premiere of The Eternals

For her role, the mother-of-one had to gain weight but once filming ended, the star began the process to lose it all again, revealing to InStyle magazine back in June that it was going slower than she initially thought.

"I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it," she told the publication.

The trailer was released in August to a mammoth response from fans, especially regarding the appearances of Salma, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and particularly Lady Gaga, who will lead the cast as Patrizia. This is Salma's fourth movie release this year, following Bliss, the box-office smash Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and Marvel's Eternals.